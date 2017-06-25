Oklahoma man arrested after allegedly attacking girlfriend with hatchet

MAYES COUNTY, Okla. – Two people were taken to an Oklahoma hospital last week after they were allegedly attacked with a hatchet.

Deputies arrested Scotty Russell after they say he hit his girlfriend in the face with a hatchet while she was driving.

Authorities tell KJRH that another man was in the car at the time and tried to help the victim. However, that’s when Russell allegedly began attacking him.

The victims were rushed to a nearby hospital with severe injuries, but they are expected to recover.