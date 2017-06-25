Oklahoma officer critically injured in Saturday morning crash

CADDO COUNTY, Okla. – An Oklahoma police officer was critically injured in a car accident early Saturday morning in Caddo County.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers tell KSWO that the crash happened around 12:45 a.m. on Saturday just northwest of the town of Cyril.

Troopers say Bryan Scott Janz, an officer with the Cyril Police Department, was pinned for 12 minutes before being freed by the driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash.

Janz was taken to an Oklahoma City hospital with critical injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle was also taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

At this point, the cause of the crash is under investigation.

The accident report states that it was raining at the time of the collision, and that Janz was not wearing his seatbelt.