“She just died right there in his arms,” Wife dies along interstate following hit-and-run crash

RICHMOND, Va. - A husband says he doesn't know how he is going to go on following the death of his wife.

Virginia State Police tell WTVR that 58-year-old Robin Friedhoff and his wife, 41-year-old Carrie Friedhoff, were riding their motorcycle along I-95 when a vehicle cut them off, striking the motorcycle's front tire.

The accident caused the couple to fall onto the interstate, which is when an SUV hit Carrie and kept going.

"She just died right there in his arms," Robin's sister, Brenda Dunn, said. "He said he doesn’t know how he's going on without her."

Dunn says that Robin Friedhoff is an experienced motorcyclist who has been driving for nearly four decades. At the time of the crash, both were wearing helmets.

Now, investigators are searching for the driver of the newer model black SUV who hit Carrie.

"It’s not so bad that they hit her, because I'm sure they didn’t do it on purpose," Dunn said. "But, the not stopping is the worst part of it all. People need to keep their eyes on the road. We don’t know who did this and what they were doing when this happened."