Cooking with Kyle: Delicious strawberry, blueberry ice box pie

OKLAHOMA CITY – This is an exceptionally easy, spectacular looking pie – perfect for the 4th of July.

The recipe was requested, and is my version of a famous restaurant’s pie recipe. Use a basic pie crust – it is very sweet – and garnish with whipped heavy cream or ice cream, topped with sliced strawberries and blueberries. Enjoy!

1 9″ baked pie shell 2 cups fresh sliced strawberries 2 cups fresh blueberries 1 1/2 cup water 3/4 cup of sugar 2 T cornstarch 1 T fresh lemon juice 3-oz pkg. strawberry gelatin Garnish: 2 C of whipped cream or ice cream, strawberries or blueberries.

Prepare a basic pie crust and line a 9″ pie or tart pan. Bake until golden; allow to cool completely.

Slice 2 C fresh strawberries. Arrange strawberries and 2 C fresh blueberries tightly in pie shell in layers.

In a saucepan or small pot, whisk together gelatin, sugar, lemon juice and cornstarch. Stirring constantly, bring to boil over medium-high heat. The mixture will be thick. Remove mixture from heat and allow to cool 3 minutes. Whisk thoroughly, and evenly pour the mixture over the berries. Chill for a minimum of 4 hours or overnight. Keep refrigerated until ready to serve.

Top with fresh whipped cream or ice cream, and remaining berries.