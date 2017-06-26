Cooking with Kyle: Delicious strawberry, blueberry ice box pie

OKLAHOMA CITY – This is an exceptionally easy, spectacular looking pie – perfect for the 4th of July.
The recipe was requested, and is my version of a famous restaurant’s pie recipe. Use a basic pie crust – it is very sweet – and garnish with whipped heavy cream or ice cream, topped with sliced strawberries and blueberries. Enjoy!
- 1 9″ baked pie shell
- 2 cups fresh sliced strawberries
- 2 cups fresh blueberries
- 1 1/2 cup water
- 3/4 cup of sugar
- 2 T cornstarch
- 1 T fresh lemon juice
- 3-oz pkg. strawberry gelatin
- Garnish: 2 C of whipped cream or ice cream, strawberries or blueberries.
Prepare a basic pie crust and line a 9″ pie or tart pan. Bake until golden; allow to cool completely.
Slice 2 C fresh strawberries. Arrange strawberries and 2 C fresh blueberries tightly in pie shell in layers.
In a saucepan or small pot, whisk together gelatin, sugar, lemon juice and cornstarch. Stirring constantly, bring to boil over medium-high heat. The mixture will be thick. Remove mixture from heat and allow to cool 3 minutes. Whisk thoroughly, and evenly pour the mixture over the berries. Chill for a minimum of 4 hours or overnight. Keep refrigerated until ready to serve.
Top with fresh whipped cream or ice cream, and remaining berries.