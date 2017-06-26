× Del City to close fire station due to budgetary constraints

DEL CITY, Okla. – A fire station in Oklahoma County will close due to budget issues.

Effectively immediately, the Del City Fire Department announced that Fire Station #2, which is located in the southern part of Del City, will be closed due to budgetary constraints.

Officials say no firefighters will lose their jobs. Instead, they will be relocated to Fire Station #1.

“The Del City Fire Department has always provided a quality response for our community for all types of incidents, both emergency and non-emergency. However, we find ourselves in a challenging situation that requires us to operationally structure our Department by closing Station 2, removing the Rescue Unit from service and placing those firefighters on the two in-service pumping apparatus. Unfortunately, we are in the perfect storm; budgetary constraints, loss of sales tax revenue, retirements and a loss of firefighters to other fire departments. We will continue to provide fire protection and medical response, with minimal impact to our citizens,” said Del City Fire Chief Jim Hock.