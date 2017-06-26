Enjoy one more day of below normal temps before heat returns

Enjoy one more day of below normal temperatures before the heat returns!

Highs today will reach the mid to upper 80s under partly cloudy skies and a light southeasterly wind.

A few storms are possible this afternoon, mainly south.

Lows tonight will drop to the mid 60s with a light wind.

The warming trend picks up tomorrow with highs in the low 90s under partly cloudy skies.

A few pop-up storms are possible in the afternoon.

Temperatures will peak on Thursday in the mid 90s under partly cloudy skies.

A front will stall out over Oklahoma Friday, sparking scattered showers and thunderstorms.

The rain will also cool-down highs to the 80s.

Storms could continue through Saturday.

Stay tuned for the latest!