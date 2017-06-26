× Federal appeals court overturns death sentence for Oklahoma man

OKLAHOMA CITY – A three judge panel with the United States Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit has overturned the death sentence for convicted killer, James Pavatt.

Pavatt was sentenced to death for the murder of Rob Andrew in November of 2001.

Andrew’s wife, Brenda Andrew, was also convicted and sentenced to death for the murder.

The federal appeals judges found the state did not meet the criteria that the crime was “heinous, atrocious or cruel.”

Oklahoma attorney general, Mike Hunter, has already filed an appeal, asking for a hearing before the full court.