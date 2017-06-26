× Former OU Star Buddy Hield Makes First Team NBA All-Rookie Team

Former Oklahoma star Buddy Hield was named to the NBA’s all-rookie first team on Monday.

Hield received the fourth most votes among rookies, getting 63 out of a possible 100 first team votes.

Hield paced rookies in three-pointers made (148), ranked third in scoring (10.6 ppg) and finished fourth in three-point field goal percentage (39.1).

In 25 games with Sacramento after being acquired in a trade with the New Orleans Pelicans on Feb. 20, Hield averaged 15.1 points and 4.1 rebounds and shot 48.0 percent from the field and 42.8 percent from beyond the arc.

Here is a complete list of the two all-rookie teams:

2016-17 All-Rookie First Team

Player | Team | First (2 pts) | Second (1 pt) | Total

Malcolm Brogdon | Milwaukee | 100 | — | 200

Dario Saric | Philadelphia | 100 | — | 200

Joel Embiid | Philadelphia | 82 | 7 | 171

Buddy Hield | Sacramento | 63 | 28 | 154

Willy Hernangomez | New York | 44 | 40 | 128

All-Rookie Second Team

Jamal Murray | Denver | 34 | 55 | 123

Jaylen Brown | Boston | 24 | 58 | 106

Marquese Chriss | Phoenix | 20 | 51 | 91

Brandon Ingram | Los Angeles Lakers | 11 | 61 | 83

Yogi Ferrell | Dallas | 7 | 49 | 63