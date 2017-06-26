Former OU Star Buddy Hield Makes First Team NBA All-Rookie Team
Former Oklahoma star Buddy Hield was named to the NBA’s all-rookie first team on Monday.
Hield received the fourth most votes among rookies, getting 63 out of a possible 100 first team votes.
Hield paced rookies in three-pointers made (148), ranked third in scoring (10.6 ppg) and finished fourth in three-point field goal percentage (39.1).
In 25 games with Sacramento after being acquired in a trade with the New Orleans Pelicans on Feb. 20, Hield averaged 15.1 points and 4.1 rebounds and shot 48.0 percent from the field and 42.8 percent from beyond the arc.
Here is a complete list of the two all-rookie teams:
2016-17 All-Rookie First Team
Player | Team | First (2 pts) | Second (1 pt) | Total
Malcolm Brogdon | Milwaukee | 100 | — | 200
Dario Saric | Philadelphia | 100 | — | 200
Joel Embiid | Philadelphia | 82 | 7 | 171
Buddy Hield | Sacramento | 63 | 28 | 154
Willy Hernangomez | New York | 44 | 40 | 128
All-Rookie Second Team
Jamal Murray | Denver | 34 | 55 | 123
Jaylen Brown | Boston | 24 | 58 | 106
Marquese Chriss | Phoenix | 20 | 51 | 91
Brandon Ingram | Los Angeles Lakers | 11 | 61 | 83
Yogi Ferrell | Dallas | 7 | 49 | 63