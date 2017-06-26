It’s official! Russell Westbrook selected as the NBA’s Most Valuable Player

NEW YORK – It’s official!

Oklahoma City Thunder’s superstar Russell Westbrook has a new honor to add to his name.

On Monday night, Westbrook was named the NBA’s Most Valuable Player for the 2017 season.

Russ welcomes teammates to stage. "These are my brothers." #0urMVP pic.twitter.com/ioB9pSCtdE — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) June 27, 2017

Westbrook’s historic season came on the heels of the loss of Kevin Durant to the Golden State Warriors last summer.

Despite losing a star player, Westbrook led the team with his tenacity on the court and made history along the way.

Throughout the season, Westbrook was featured in highlight reels for his unbelievable plays that seemed to set a tone for the Thunder’s season.

Oklahoma City Thunder fans knew Westbrook was competing at a new level, and it didn’t take long for the rest of the NBA to take notice.

In March, Brooklyn Nets fans began chanting “MVP” and gave him a standing ovation when he clenched his 33rd triple double.

In April, Westbrook made history when he earned his 42nd triple-double of the season, overtaking Oscar Robertson for the most triple-doubles in a single season.

One month later, Westbrook was named a finalist for the prestigious award along with Houston’s James Harden and San Antonio’s Kawhi Leonard.

There was some debate among analysts about whether or not Westbrook’s historic season would earn him the title over some of the league’s most powerful players.

However, the doubters were silenced on Monday night.

NBA officials announced Westbrook was chosen as the 2017 NBA MVP as well as won Best Style and Game Winner of the Year.

Another honor for Russ! Fans picked this clutch moment in Denver as the #GameWinneroftheYear. #NBAAwards 👌 pic.twitter.com/53xcNDt9oc — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) June 27, 2017

Throughout this past season, Westbrook averaged 31.6 points, 10.4 assists and 10.7 rebounds per game.

NBA officials also announced Oklahoma City Thunder’s Victor Oladipo won Dunk of the Year.