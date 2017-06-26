× Man arrested for sexual battery following incident at the OKC Pride Parade

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City man was arrested for sexual battery while attending the OKC Pride Parade.

On June 24, officers were called to the parade near N.W. 39th and Barnes in reference to a sexual offense.

According to the arrest affidavit, the victim told police that he was with his girlfriend at the parade when he was approached by a man wearing a crown.

The victim says the man, who was later identified as 55-year-old Sixto Martinez, asked if he could take a picture with him.

After taking a picture, the victim told police that Martinez told him that it was his birthday and asked for a dollar.

“[The victim] told [Martinez] he wasn’t going to give him a dollar. [Martinez] brandished a dollar and stated ‘I’m gonna give you a dollar’ and shoved a dollar bill down the front of [victim’s] shorts,” the affidavit states.

The victim told police that Martinez touched his genitals before walking away.

When officers confronted Martinez, he told them that he only ‘tipped’ the victim.

Martinez was arrested on a complaint of sexual battery.