Midwest City man sentenced to prison in child porn case

OKLAHOMA CITY – A Midwest City man has been sentenced to prison after an undercover investigation revealed he was in possession of and was distributing child pornography.

Earlier this year, an undercover investigation revealed 39-year-old Gerald Prindle had files available over the internet for sharing containing child pornography.

An undercover agent with the Attorney General’s Office, who is also a member of The Oklahoma Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, began communicating with Prindle online regarding child pornography, when he allegedly began sharing images and videos with the agent.

Prindle was later arrested and charged with multiple felonies.

Officials say Prindle has since pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of child pornography, one count of possession of child pornography and one count of violating the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act.

Prindle received a 15-year sentence.

As part of his plea, he will serve seven years in prison and eight years on probation, all years to run concurrent.