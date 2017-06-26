Oklahoma City elementary school to remain open after protests from parents

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - North Highland parents took the streets in support of their neighboring school, many sending school board members emotional pleas to not shut the doors on their school.

“The more people they see out there the harder it is for them to turn their backs on us,” said Yvonne Weaver, a grandparent.

Within hours, the superintendent sent an email alerting everyone North Highland will remain open.

“We are talking about our kids, and we want our kids to stay there. North Highland is a good school,” Weaver said.

The district will add a principal, assistant principal, counselor and social workers.

The district is also offering parents the option to transfer their students out of North Highland to another neighboring school.

But, one board member said that might not be the best of options.

“Some of the same issues at North Highland are the same issues at Britton, the same issues at Greystone, that they're failing schools in other areas,” said Charles Henry.

Henry said, right now, what the schools need are adequate resources and funding.

And, people agree, saying students shouldn’t get punished based on adult decisions.

“A school shouldn’t be shut down because of funding from the top,” said Pastor Andy Edwards with Bridgeway Church.

Later this week, families will learn more about the transfer application process.