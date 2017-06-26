× Oklahoma City man arrested after allegedly recording children playing in the sprinkler

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City man was taken into custody after witnesses reportedly saw him recording children playing in the sprinkler.

On June 24, officers were called to a home in the 600 block of S.W. 48th St. in reference to a disturbance.

When police arrived at the scene, neighbors told them that they believed 61-year-old David Weaver was recording their children playing in the yard.

According to the arrest affidavit, the family told police that their two young children, who are under the age of 4-years-old, were playing in a sprinkler in the front yard.

At the time, one of the children was nude while the other was clothed.

Witnesses told police that they saw Weaver sitting across the street with some sort of device pointed at the children.

When someone confronted Weaver and asked to see the device, Weaver allegedly responded by saying, “Please don’t do this to me, I’m gonna go to jail.”

The affidavit states that a witness was able to get the device and it appeared to be a ‘pen camera.’

Weaver was arrested on a complaint of child pornography.