Oklahoma City Thunder's Andre Roberson named All-Defense Second Team

OKLAHOMA CITY – While Oklahoma City Thunder fans wait to see if a local superstar will be honored by the NBA, another Thunder player is earning his own accolades.

On Monday, Oklahoma City Thunder guard Andre Roberson was named to the 2016-17 NBA All-Defensive Second Team by the NBA.

In 79 games last season, Roberson averaged 6.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.19 steals in 30 minutes per game.

Throughout the season, Roberson’s skills on defense helped bolster the Thunder’s performance on the court.

Roberson joined Memphis’ Tony Allen, San Antonio’s Danny Green, New Orleans’ Anthony Davis and Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo on the All-Defense Second Team.

However, he wasn’t the only Oklahoma City player to receive votes. Russell Westbrook and Steven Adams both received votes, but did not make the lists.