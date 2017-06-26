Oklahoma City Zoo welcomes “little bundle of joy” on sister’s 1st birthday

OKLAHOMA CITY – A sea lion at the Oklahoma City Zoo now has two adorable reasons to celebrate June 25 after giving birth to her second pup exactly a year after her first.

The zoo announced on Monday evening that Pearl’s new pup was born at 1:45 p.m. on Sunday, also marking first pup Phoenix turning 1.

“The sound of little flippers is music to our ears!” the zoo said.

Right now, the gender of the little sibling is unknown.

However, the zoo said, after Pearl and her pup establish their bond over a few days, its veterinary team will be able to examine the gender.

In the meantime, big sister Phoenix and the pup will be sharing the spotlight on both of their birthday.