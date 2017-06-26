× Oklahoma sheriff’s department searching for new evidence in 31-year-old cold case

LOCO, Okla. – Authorities are searching for new evidence in connection with the disappearance of an Oklahoma woman more than three decades ago.

The Duncan Banner reports that the Stephens County Sheriff’s Office and other authorities executed a search warrant Monday morning as they investigate the disappearance of Frankie “Bonnie” Duvall, who disappeared in May 1986.

The newspaper reports that investigators are searching a property in Loco, about 80 miles south of Oklahoma City. The newspaper reports the investigators will use ground imaging to examine the area around Duvall’s former home.

KSWO reports that this is the second time the sheriff’s office has searched Duvall’s home with ground-penetrating radar.

In 2008, deputies were looking for a vehicle that they believed had been buried on the property. However, nothing was ever found.

At this point, it is unclear what information has led them back to the property.

Duvall was 40-years-old when she went missing.