× Oklahoma woman claims repair shop scammed her out of more than $1,000

SHAWNEE, Okla. – A woman claims a transmission repair shop scammed her out of over $1,000, and she’s not the only one making these allegations.

Last year, Jackie and Daniel Sapp told NewsChannel 4 about an issue they had with Larry’s Transmission repair shop.

The Sapps said they brought their truck in for a free diagnostic and never agreed to have work done.

However, the shop went ahead and did the work and then told the Sapps they owed $2,700.

When KFOR crews went to the shop, the owner told us she assumed they wanted the work done.

Now, about a year later, another woman is making similar allegations.

Patti Sears told NewsChannel 4 that her husband brought a transmission to Larry’s to have some work done and he was told it would be finished in a few days.

The agreed upon price was $1,000.

A week later, the Sears were still waiting.

When they called Larry’s to check in, the owner told them the transmission was not there and she refused to tell them where it was.

After that, when the Sears finally got the transmission back, they were told the agreed upon price was only for the labor.

Sears said after taking the transmission to another shop, they learned Larry’s had made several mistakes.

When she posted about the incident on Facebook, Sears received hundreds of comments with similar stories about Larry’s.

When we confronted the shop this time, we were told to turn our cameras off.

The owner then refused to talk with us.