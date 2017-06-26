Police: Officers used patrol car as shield before shooting, killing armed man

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Authorities are releasing more information on a deadly officer-involved shooting in southwest Oklahoma City.

The shooting happened near a former tire shop on S.W. 15th and Robinson.

Witnesses said they called police after the alleged suspect started waiving a gun in the air.

"Obviously, it would appear to be a very dangerous situation. Anytime we believe life or limb is in jeopardy, it is high priority for us to get there,” said Capt. Paco Balderrama with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Oklahoma City Officer Brandon Lee was the first on the scene Sunday afternoon.

"He came off the steps and approached the officer. He was told several times to drop the weapon, drop the weapon," Balderrama said.

When that didn't work, officials said Lee hid behind his patrol vehicle.

"Officer Lee used his vehicle as a shield, got behind a vehicle but the suspect continued toward him," Balderrama said.

That is around the same time Officer Clayton Sargeant arrived to find the alleged suspect, 24-year-old Deveonte Johnson, still holding a gun.

"He took cover with the other officer, and both of them continued to order the suspect to drop the weapon. The suspect instead went around the vehicle, so the officers had no more cover," Balderrama said.

At that point, Sargeant shot Johnson. Johnson was transported to the hospital, where he later died.

Now, Oklahoma City police have launched an investigation where witnesses and the officers involved will be interviewed.

"Obviously, a very tragic situation. Anytime when somebody loses their life, it's sad. It's a tough position for the police officers to be in, but obviously they have to protect themselves," he said.

Sargeant is on administrative leave during the investigation.

Officials said there is body camera video that will be released within the next week. The district attorney will decide if the shooting was justified.