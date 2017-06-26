Woman claims she was kicked out of pool following complaints about swimsuit

SEYMOUR, Tenn. – A Tennessee woman is making headlines around the country after she claims she was asked to leave a pool because of her swimsuit.

Tori Jenkins says she was at her apartment complex’s pool with her fiance when she was told that her swimsuit was inappropriate.

“She basically told me that if I didn’t have kids, I wouldn’t understand. If her kids were at the pool, she wouldn’t want me in that swimsuit, how inappropriate I looked, and then she told me that there were a lot of teenage boys at the complex that I don’t need to be exciting,” Jenkins told WATE.

She says she was given the option of either changing her swimsuit, putting on shorts or leaving the pool.

The couple went to the apartment complex’s office to talk about the situation in private.

Tyler Newman, Jenkins’ fiance, says an employee suggested taking photos in order to help her understand why some people were offended by her outfit.

The apartment complex denies asking her to leave the pool, but says there were multiple complaints about her swimsuit.