Community to celebrate Oklahoma girl who received ‘Golden Buzzer’ on America’s Got Talent

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma girl who made a big splash during a national competition is being celebrated back at home.

Last month, 12-year-old Darci Lynne Farmer got the Golden Buzzer on ‘America’s Got Talent,’ meaning she advances to the live shows.

The singing ventriloquist stunned the judges and the audience with her performance.

While she prepares for the live shows, her hometown is also celebrating her talents.

On Wednesday, America’s Got Talent is coming to Oklahoma City and hosting a parade for Darci in front of Church of the Servant, located at 14343 N. MacArthur Blvd.

The parade will be held from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., and Darci will perform around 3:30 p.m.