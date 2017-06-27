Fans purchase t-shirts celebrating Oklahoma City Thunder star Russell Westbrook’s MVP title

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Oklahoma City Thunder fans are able to get their hands on a bit of history.

On Monday night, the Oklahoma City Thunder's Russell Westbrook was named the NBA's 'Most Valuable Player.'

Just hours after the announcement, fans began purchasing the first Westbrook MVP t-shirts.

The Thunder team shop inside the Chesapeake Energy Arena opened three hours early Tuesday to start selling the shirts.

Employees of the store told NewsChannel 4 they got to work extra early to start unloading boxes and get the shirts on the shelves.

There will be four more MVP t-shirts with different designs available for purchase in the coming days.