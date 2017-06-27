× Firefighters battling large house fire in northeast Oklahoma County

OKLAHOMA CITY – Firefighters are working to determine what sparked a fire in northeast Oklahoma County on Tuesday afternoon.

Shortly before 4:30 p.m., emergency crews were called to a house fire near N.E. 10th St. and Hiwassee.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they realized a large house surrounded by trees was on fire.

At this point, crews are working to prevent the blaze from spreading through the property and to a nearby bus yard.

The house appears to be a total loss.

So far, they do not know what sparked the fire.