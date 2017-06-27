Former University of Tulsa soccer player accused of raping female student

TULSA, Okla. – A University of Tulsa soccer player was arrested last week for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman.

According to Fox 23, 20-year-old Lesley Nchanji is accused of raping a female student “while she was too intoxicated to consent.”

Nchanji was a member of the men’s soccer team at the University of Tulsa but was “dismissed from the team” following his arrest.

He is also banned from the campus.

He faces one count of rape in the first degree, two counts of forcible sodomy, and one count of sexual battery. Each count is set at a $50,000 bond.

Officials at the university released the following statement on the incident: