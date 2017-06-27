× I-44 ramp to Airport Road closed Wednesday

OKLAHOMA CITY – The east and westbound I-44 off-ramp to westbound SH-152, also known as Airport Road, will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday for barrier wall installation.

ODOT officials say drivers should use the S.W. 59th exit to get to the airport.

Airport Road (SH-152) will be narrowed to one lane in each direction between Portland Ave. and Meridian Ave from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily through July for bridge work.

Portland Ave will also be narrowed down to one lane each direction between S.W. 44th St. and S.W. 59th St. during these times.