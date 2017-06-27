× Local school excited about opportunities following Supreme Court decision

EDMOND, Okla. – A private, religious school in the metro area is looking forward to the effects of a Supreme Court decision on religious liberty.

By a 7-2 decision, the court ruled a preschool run by Trinity Lutheran Church in Missouri was the victim of discrimination.

The preschool was seeking state money to help renovate its playground.

Holy Trinity Lutheran in Edmond said the court’s decision will make it easier to receive grants for its own playground or new technology.