Michael Jordan sends note of encouragement to NBA MVP Russell Westbrook

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City Thunder superstar capped off a historic season with a much-deserved honor on Monday night.
On Monday, the NBA honored Russell Westbrook with the league’s ‘Most Valuable Player’ award.
Despite losing a star player in the off-season, Westbrook led the Thunder with his tenacity on the court and made history along the way.
In April, Westbrook made history when he earned his 42nd triple-double of the season, overtaking Oscar Robertson for the most triple-doubles in a single season.
Following the honor on Monday, Westbrook also received a personal note from one of his heroes.
NBA legend Michael Jordan left Westbrook a simple note to commemorate his accomplishments.
“Congrats, Russell. I got my first MVP award before my first ring, too… Keep going!” the note read.
In November, Michael Jordan traveled to Oklahoma City to present Westbrook for induction into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame.