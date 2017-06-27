Michael Jordan sends note of encouragement to NBA MVP Russell Westbrook

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City Thunder superstar capped off a historic season with a much-deserved honor on Monday night.

On Monday, the NBA honored Russell Westbrook with the league’s ‘Most Valuable Player’ award.

Despite losing a star player in the off-season, Westbrook led the Thunder with his tenacity on the court and made history along the way.

In April, Westbrook made history when he earned his 42nd triple-double of the season, overtaking Oscar Robertson for the most triple-doubles in a single season.

Following the honor on Monday, Westbrook also received a personal note from one of his heroes.

NBA legend Michael Jordan left Westbrook a simple note to commemorate his accomplishments.

“Congrats, Russell. I got my first MVP award before my first ring, too… Keep going!” the note read.

Note that Michael Jordan sent Russell Westbrook after winning MVP (via @Jumpman23): pic.twitter.com/3IVektDkwk — Royce Young (@royceyoung) June 27, 2017

In November, Michael Jordan traveled to Oklahoma City to present Westbrook for induction into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame.