Oklahoma elementary school principal pleads guilty to viewing child pornography

TULSA, Okla. – An Oklahoma elementary school principal has pleaded guilty to a charge related to child pornography.

According to documents filed in the case, investigators with the Department of Homeland Security began an undercover operation regarding an internet chat room.

In the chat room, agents observed 56-year-old Jeffrey Richard Goss watching child pornography featuring children under the age of 12.

When confronted by investigators, Goss admitted to accessing the chat room and watching child pornography.

Goss was a principal at Christian Education Alliance in Tulsa at the time.

Goss allegedly admitted to investigators that he would access the child pornography from a device that he would take to school so his wife wouldn’t find it.

On Tuesday, the Department of Justice announced that Goss has pleaded guilty to accessing with intent to view child pornography.

Goss faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and five years of probation.

He will be sentenced on Sept. 28.