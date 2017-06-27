× Oklahoma man arrested after allegedly kidnapping girlfriend who had protective order against him

STILLWATER, Okla. – An Oklahoma man was arrested after he allegedly kidnapped his girlfriend who had protective order against him.

Around 11:30 p.m. Monday, Stillwater police were called to the 200 block of S. Duncan St. to investigate a reported kidnapping.

Witnesses told police that 24-year-old Dre Montez White forced his ex-girlfriend into a vehicle and left the area.

White’s ex-girlfriend had an active emergency protective order against White at the time of the reported kidnapping, police said.

A short time later, White’s ex-girlfriend called police, saying she had been able to escape from White and had made it back to her apartment.

She told police that White was armed with a handgun and had threatened her with it while she was in the vehicle with him.

Officers located White inside a Stillwater apartment and took him into custody.

Police say they found a loaded handgun in the apartment, which was seized as evidence.

White was arrested for violation of an emergency protective order, domestic assault and battery, kidnapping and possession of a firearm after a former felony.