Oklahoma Teachers can get 1/2 off at participating Arby’s as part of the Summer Appreciation Program 2017

Arby’s is saying thanks to Oklahoma teachers by giving them 50% off any combo meal all summer long!

United States Beef Corporation, Inc. (US Beef), Arby’s largest franchisee, headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, is offering an innovative summer promotion exclusively for all Oklahoma teachers, K-12, taking 50% off on any combo meal at all Oklahoma Arby’s restaurant now through Labor Day, September 4.

This special offer is available only with a valid school ID at time of ordering.

US Beef CEO, John Davis, wants teachers to count in Oklahoma, saying “We appreciate the long hours and personal and financial sacrifices so many of our teachers in Oklahoma make, and want to send a message that Arby’s has the highest regard and respect for those who teach our future workforce. School may be out for the summer, but teachers are in at Arby’s! We hope they enjoy this Arby’s summer “break”.”