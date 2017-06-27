Oklahoma twin sisters plead guilty to conspiracy to steal U.S. postage stamps

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. – Twin sisters from Choctaw, Oklahoma, have pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit theft of postage stamps.

Birdie Jo Hoaks and Becky Jo Hoaks, both 47, were indicted on May 18, 2017, on one count of conspiracy and one count each of theft of government property.

The sisters allegedly opened personal checking accounts at various banks, using small cash deposits ranging from $5 to $200, from June 2016 to February 2017. They also reportedly wrote dozens of bogus checks – checks backed by insufficient funds and checks written on closed accounts- at U.S. post offices and contract postal units throughout the Western District of Oklahoma to obtain thousands of U.S. postage stamps.

Both sisters have an extensive criminal history of fraud that spans more than two decades and jurisdictions from New York to California.

In May 2007, they were featured in a Chicago Tribune article titled “The Incredible True-Life (mis)Adventures of the Hoaks Sisters: Deception, Confusion, Theft, Betrayal, Foot Surgery.”

In July 2012, Birdie Jo Hoaks was the subject of a Dateline NBC investigative report.

The Hoaks sisters agreed to pay restitution to the United States Postal Service in the amount of $58,958.64 and a combined $3,034.74 to four other victims as part of their pleas.

A sentencing date will be set in approximately 90 days. They face up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.

These are their first federal crime convictions.