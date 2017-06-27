Police investigating luggage theft at Will Rogers World Airport

OKLAHOMA CITY – If your luggage doesn’t arrive at your final destination, you likely think that it was lost in transit.

However, officials in Oklahoma City say a man is accused of stealing luggage from Will Rogers World Airport.

On Tuesday, the Oklahoma City Police Department released photos of a man who they would like to speak with in connection with a theft.

Investigators say he was last seen leaving the airport in a white Dodge Ram.

If you have any information on the man, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.