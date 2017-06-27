Police: Video shows homicide suspect running away moments after deadly shooting in N.W. Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Police Department shared video showing a homicide suspect running away moments after a deadly shooting.

Authorities say Edward Lee, 39, was sitting inside his car in the 500 block of Rockwell Ave. on June 10, when a suspect walked up and shot him.

The suspect then fled the scene.

Lee was transported to a local hospital in critical condition; however, authorities have since confirmed that Lee died.

Officials told KFOR Saturday that Lee had a female and two children in the car with him when the shooting occurred. They were uninjured.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Today, police released video showing the alleged suspect running through an apartment complex before jumping a fence.

If you know the identity of the suspect or have any information that could help police, please call the homicide tip-line at (405)297-1200.