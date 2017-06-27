× Researchers test using drones in Oklahoma to forecast severe weather

STILLWATER, Okla. – Students and scientists gathered at the OSU UAS Flight Station on Tuesday in hopes of improving severe weather warnings.

It’s part of the CLOUD-MAP project, and students from several states launched drones equipped with sensors to measure weather conditions.

The conditions can be relayed to the National Weather Service, and the goal is to give more lead time on severe weathers.

The drones can fly higher than traditional radars and relay things like humidity, sheer and temperature.

Experts with the project said they hope to improve tornado warning time to one hour.