Search and rescue dog for the Oklahoma City Fire Department celebrates retirement

OKLAHOMA CITY – A member of the Oklahoma City Fire Department is throwing in its paw.

Jagger, a search and rescue dog for the fire department, is retiring after serving for nine years.

Jagger’s handler, OKCFD Lieutenant Jason Smith, said it’s now time for the 11-year-old dog to “enjoy life.”

To celebrate, the department is hosting a retirement party Wednesday after weekly training.

In attendance will be other canine and handler teams from Oklahoma City and Tulsa as well as trainers from the Ground Zero K9 Emergency Training Center.

Happy retirement and thank you for your service, Jagger!