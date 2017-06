× Sooners Sweep Big 12 Sportspersons of the Year Award

Former Oklahoma running back Samaje Perine and former Sooner cross country runner Bryce Perry were honored Tuesday as the Big 12 Sportspersons of the Year.

The award goes to student-athletes who display an extraordinary degree of sportsmanship, community service and academic achievement.

It’s the first time Oklahoma has swept both awards since 2008-09 when Blake Griffin and Ashley Paris won the awards.