"That perfect family has yet to step forward," Brothers adamant about living together under one roof

OKLAHOMA CITY – For Braison and Jordan, there is no denying the love these two brothers have for one another.

The brothers, who are 5 and 6-years-old, haven’t lived together for two years but miss the days when they could spend time together.

“Oh, we like to do anything together like bake and karate,” Jordan said.

The boys were placed in DHS custody three years ago and are currently living in two separate foster homes.

Now, they say they want to get adopted by a ‘forever family.’

“For me and Braison to live together,” Jordan added.

Their permanency planning worker says they are very energetic kids who would do best in a two parent household. She says they are adamant about being together.

“All they talk about when they talk about forever homes is my brother, my brother, my brother,” Elsie Chocho said.

Chocho started working with Jordan and Braison two years ago.

“They are 5 and 6 now, but they understand what a forever home is. ‘This is where we’re going to live for the rest of our lives. These are people who are going to love and care for us,” Chocho said.

With a bit of discipline and a stable home, she says she believes these brothers will thrive.

“That perfect family has yet to step forward and say, ‘Hey, we’ll do this,’” Chocho said.

Visit http://www.okdhs.org/ for more information on adopting a child or call 405.767.2955.

“A Place to Call Home” is sponsored by NBC Oklahoma.