Three people diagnosed with the plague in New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. – Health officials in New Mexico are warning residents after three people were diagnosed with the plague.

The New Mexico Department of Health announced that a 52-year-old woman and a 62-year-old woman were both recently diagnosed with the disease.

The latest patients followed the first confirmed case of the plague, which occurred in June.

So far, there have been no deaths associated with the disease.

Although it is a serious illness, officials say it can be treated with antibiotics.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report that there are seven cases of plague on average each year. The New Mexico Department of Health says usually half of all cases in the United States occur in New Mexico.