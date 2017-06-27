× Tip to Oklahoma authorities leads to arrest of sex offender accused of lying on registry

CHICKASHA, Okla. – A convicted sex offender who is accused of lying on the sex offender registry was arrested after a concerned citizen came forward with information.

According to the Chickasha Express Star, a citizen went to the Grady County Sheriff’s Office to report that Timothy Darrell Stone was violating the sex offender registry.

The person told officials that Stone, a convicted sex offender, lived in Grady County, but was claiming to be homeless in Oklahoma City and registering as a transient in the city.

When authorities confirmed Stone was a sex offender, officials questioned him about the allegations.

Although he initially told deputies he was indeed a transient in Oklahoma City and registering every week with Oklahoma City, he eventually admitted he had been lying on the registry for years, the Chickasha Express Star reports.

Stone reportedly confessed to living in Grady County for the past four years and driving to Oklahoma City to register as a sex offender.

He allegedly claimed he was a transient in the city to avoid having to give his actual Grady County address.

During that time, officials say he was in a home with several minor children, which is against the terms and conditions of the registry.

Stone has since been arrested for violation of the sex offender registry.

He was booked into the Grady County Jail on a $10,000 bond.