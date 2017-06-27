Traffic: Southbound I-35 ramp to I-240 back open following accident

UPDATE: The Oklahoma Department of Transportation announced that the ramp is back open.

It was closed for nearly two hours.

OKLAHOMA CITY – Drivers along a busy interstate may need to find an alternate route getting home following an accident.

On Tuesday afternoon, emergency crews were called to an accident along the southbound I-35 ramp to eastbound I-240 after a semi-truck rolled over on the ramp.

The truck, which was carrying lumber at the time of the rollover, was blocking a portion of the ramp.

Officials say the driver of the truck was not seriously injured in the crash, but lumber was spilled across the side of the road.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation says drivers should avoid the southbound I-35 off-ramp to eastbound I-240 because crews are busy cleaning up the area.

Click here for a live look at the interactive traffic map.

Officials say the closure could last a couple of hours, and may last into the evening rush hour.