Warming trend begins Tuesday

Our warming trend begins today with seasonal highs near 90 under partly cloudy skies with a south breeze.

A pop-up storm is possible this afternoon.

Lows tonight will drop to the low 70s under mostly clear skies.

Highs tomorrow will climb to the mid 90s under mostly sunny skies with a strong south wind.

The humidity will increase as well.

A cool front will try to move into our state Friday sparking scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Storm chances will stick around through Sunday.

If current models verify, we could see an inch of much-needed rain!

Stay tuned for updates.

The heat dome returns for next week and the 4th of July will be hot in the mid 90s!