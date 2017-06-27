Watch: OU pitcher knocks over Kansas City Royals catcher while warming up for opening pitch

KANSAS CITY, Kan. – It has been a whirlwind month for OU junior Paige Parker.

Earlier this month, she helped the Sooner softball team win their second straight Women’s College World Series title.

Following that win, the pitcher was asked to throw out the ceremonial first pitch before the Kansas City Royals’ game against the Boston Red Sox.

While preparing for the first pitch, Parker met Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas and catcher Salvador Perez.

“I kind of freaked out a little bit,” Parker told SoonerSports. “(Kansas City Royals Vice President for Communications and Broadcasting Mike Swanson) introduced me to both of them and was talking about how I played for OU and we just won the Women’s College World Series and we played the 17-inning game and Mike Moustakas goes ‘oh, I watched parts of it.’ That was really cool to hear him say he watched part of the game.”

Parker decided to warm up in the batting cages, and the players asked to see what she actually do on the mound.

Safe to say the @Royals were impressed when @paigeparker008 warmed up last week before her first pitch. Full story: https://t.co/KFOsYUgacO pic.twitter.com/hYuVe0i926 — Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) June 27, 2017

“Some of their reactions were really cool, so that’s something I won’t ever forget,” she said. “They were pretty shocked about how much my ball moved. I think they were especially fascinated by my rise ball because they never see that. They had some pretty funny reactions. Drew had a hard time catching some of my rise balls, which was pretty funny.”