Attempted rapist: “I truly enjoy the hunt and cannot wait for my prize”

BUCKS COUNTY, Penn. -A man who pleaded guilty to attempted rape was portrayed as a ‘full-blown psychopath who is obsessed with rape.’

Recently, 33-year-old Frank Yeager appealed his 20-year prison sentence for the crime, saying his lawyer never questioned whether his confession was legal.

Court documents obtained by Penn Live claim that Yeager targeted a real estate agent, who he asked to show him through a modular home. She told police that she became suspicious and told him to look through the home himself.

Once he was inside the home, he reportedly turned off the lights and waited for her to come inside. When she didn’t, he reported a water leak that needed to be investigated.

At that point, she still refused and Yeager left when one of her male coworkers arrived at the office.

During the investigation in 2013, Yeager told detectives that he considered searching for potential rape victims “full time work,” according to WFTV.

“I truly enjoy the hunt and cannot wait for my prize,” he wrote in a note that was seized by police.

According to Lehigh Valley Live, Yeager compiled a list with more than 200 names, addresses, and personal information about targets.

Recently, a judge denied Yeager’s appeal to have his sentence overturned.