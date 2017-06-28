City officials cracking down on conservation of water 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY -- City officials are making sure people are obeying city code, which includes conserving water.

“We write very few citations because most of our citizens do comply,” said Water Conservation Coordinator Robert Reaves.

“The purpose of that is to really help keep us even out the water system supply,” said Reaves.

Since April 2013, residents have been on a permanent odd/even lawn watering schedule. Addresses ending in an odd number water on odd days, while even addresses water on even days.

Last year, the city received nearly 300 complaints of people disobeying the ordinance.

So far for 2017, the city has received close to 100 complaints.

And even though the lake levels appear normal, city officials say the state is never in the clear.

“We never know when the next drought is going to occur,” Reaves said.

Violating the water program could cost you big bucks and court fees.

A first offense is around $200 but fines can range up to $1,200 for those who continue to ignore the warning.

It's a price that isn't worth the risk to residents like Deborah Meek.

“But if you have to give up watering your yard to have water to take a bath and to drink, you know, it's a trade-off,” Meek said.

Meek waters her lawn about once a week for 15 minutes.

She said she hasn't noticed any violators but she has seen neighbors who don't know how to conserve.

“The street doesn't need water; See that water out there, that big puddle, that's from the neighbor up there watering her yard today,” Meek said.

Click here for ways to conserve and save water.