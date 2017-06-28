Colorado announces largest pot bust since drug was legalized

DENVER – Dozens of Coloradans are accused of running a marijuana trafficking ring in which they pretended to be growing weed for sick people but illegally shipped the drug out of state.

A Denver grand jury has indicted 62 people and 12 businesses in a case that involved federal and state agents executing nearly 150 search warrants in 33 homes and 18 warehouses in the Denver area.

The indictment was returned June 9 and announced Wednesday by state Attorney General Cynthia Coffman.

According to KDVR, two former Bronco players, Erik Pears and Joel Dreesesen, fell victim to the trafficking ring. They thought they were “investing in a legal grow.”

Around 2,600 illegally cultivated marijuana plants and another 4,000 pounds of marijuana were seized during the operation.

The enterprise was producing more than 100 pounds a month of illegal pot for shipment to Kansas, Texas, Nebraska, Ohio and Oklahoma.

Coffman says it is the largest illegal marijuana operation since Colorado legalized the drug in 2014. She says that “the black market for marijuana … continues to flourish.”