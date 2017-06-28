Couple wanted for beating restaurant owner, her daughter over cold chicken

Cold chicken and a dearth of french fries apparently triggered the beating of a restaurateur and her teenage daughter, and now police are searching for two suspects seen on surveillance video carrying out the attack.

Nathaniel Eric Smith and Latasha Smith are wanted by police in Baxley, Georgia for aggravated battery and cruelty to children, Police Chief James Godfrey told WTOC.

“Camera surveillance footage… tells it all,” he said. “I mean, it’s just brutality.”

The customers became irate after they complained they got too few fries and their chicken was cold, Qwik Chik owner Jeannette Norris told WTOC.

Norris refunded the couple’s money, but they continued to curse, scream and beat on the restaurant’s windows, she said.

What happened next was caught on surveillance video, Godfrey said. As Norris walked outside to tell the couple police had been called, the female suspect hit and punched her. When Norris’ 15-year-old daughter stepped in to help her mom, the male suspect punched her, knocking her to the ground.

The couple then fled.

Norris’ nose was broken in the attack, WTOC reported. Her daughter suffered a concussion and bruises.

Talking to mother & daughter assaulted by 2 customers who complained their food was cold. Beat down caught on camera. Story tonight @WTOC11 pic.twitter.com/SmtJixS1Et — WTOC Dal Cannady (@wtocdalcannady) June 23, 2017

“Who does that to a child?” Norris said to WTOC. “Who turns around and hits her like he would a grown man?”

Numerous tips have come in, but police have yet to catch the pair, who could be driving a Cadillac Escalade or a Cadillac DeVille with Georgia license plates, Godfrey said.