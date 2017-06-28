Daughter of former Tulsa officer on trial for murder arrested for drug possession

MANNFORD, Okla. – The daughter of a former Tulsa police officer who’s on trial for murder has been arrested for drug possession.

21-year-old Lisa Kepler was the passenger in a vehicle pulled over Wednesday for speeding.

Former Tulsa Police officer Shannon Kepler’s daughter arrested for drug possession https://t.co/TwY9qj1y2W pic.twitter.com/tIm0e8jzFs — 2 Works for You (@KJRH2HD) June 28, 2017

According to KJRH, K9 units were called to search the vehicle. Several pipes, a small bag of marijuana, and a pill known as Alprazolam were found inside.

The driver of the vehicle, and Lisa Kepler, both took responsibility for the marijuana and paraphernalia in the vehicle.

She was arrested and was booked into the Mannford City jail.

Her father, Shannon Kepler, is facing a first-degree murder charge in the 2014 shooting death of his daughter’s 19-year-old boyfriend, Jeremy Lake.

Shannon Kepler is currently on trial for the third time this week.

Trials in November and February resulted in mistrials due to hung injuries.