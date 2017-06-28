Firework displays planned across the metro to celebrate Fourth of July
OKLAHOMA CITY- With Independence Day quickly approaching, many families are looking for ways to celebrate.
However, you won’t have to look very far in order to find a firework display near you.
Residents in the metro can check out the following displays:
- Frontier City, located at 11501 N. I-35 Service Rd. (July 1st and July 4th)
- Red White and Boom, located at State Fair Park – 500 Land Rush (July 3rd)
- Bricktown 4th Fest in Bricktown (July 4th)
- OKC Dodgers, Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark (July 4)
- Libertyfest, UCO campus in Edmond (July 4)
- Freedom Fest, Yukon City Park and Chisholm Trail Park (July 3rd and July 4th)
- Tribute to Liberty, Joe B. Barnes Regional Park- 8700 E. Reno in Midwest City (July 4th)
