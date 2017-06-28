× Firework displays planned across the metro to celebrate Fourth of July

OKLAHOMA CITY- With Independence Day quickly approaching, many families are looking for ways to celebrate.

However, you won’t have to look very far in order to find a firework display near you.

Residents in the metro can check out the following displays:

Frontier City, located at 11501 N. I-35 Service Rd. (July 1st and July 4th)

Red White and Boom, located at State Fair Park – 500 Land Rush (July 3rd)

Bricktown 4th Fest in Bricktown (July 4th)

OKC Dodgers, Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark (July 4)

Libertyfest, UCO campus in Edmond (July 4)

Freedom Fest, Yukon City Park and Chisholm Trail Park (July 3rd and July 4th)

Tribute to Liberty, Joe B. Barnes Regional Park- 8700 E. Reno in Midwest City (July 4th)