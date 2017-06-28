“I love my customers,” Oklahoma City cashier recognized for compassion, kind heart

OKLAHOMA CITY – “Thank you so much for everything darlin.’”

That’s how cashier Frances Flanagan talks to her customers, who make it a point to come through her checkout line at the Crest Supermarket on south May Ave. in Oklahoma City.

Those who know Frances say she has a kind heart, genuine interest and compassion for the people she sees there.

One customer, Darlene Derbyshire, has been through Frances’ line before but remembers one day in particular.

“She noticed by my countenance I guess, that I was just a little upset and she asked me if something was wrong and if she could help. And I said ‘Well, we just had a loss.’ And she said ‘Oh, I’m so sorry.’ And I just told her we had lost a son to cancer. And she said ‘Oh, I’ve been through that too. I lost a son not too long ago, in fact, about the same time,'” Darlene remembered. So we just kinda bonded after that. Frances has the most caring heart of anyone I know. And everyone that comes through her line when she checks them out, she just makes their day so special.”

That’s why Darlene nominated Frances for the Pay It 4Ward award.

Frances was surprised to be nominated and says it’s all about the customers. She teared up and hugged those around her around, while fellow employees and customers clapped and cheered for her.

“I love my customers,” she said.

Pay it 4Ward is sponsored by First Fidelity Bank.