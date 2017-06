× Injuries reported after car crashes into apartment building in southwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Emergency crews are responding after a car has crashed into an apartment building in southwest Oklahoma City.

The crash was reported around 11 a.m. at the Di Lea Apartments near S.W. 35th and Western.

Crews said at least three people have been injured. However, there’s no word on their conditions at this time.

The cause of the crash has not yet been identified either.