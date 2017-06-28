“Just kind of unbelievable,” Oklahoma surprised at repeat Ten Commandments crasher

OKLAHOMA CITY – The images from Little Rock seemed too familiar for Rep. John Paul Jordan. The broken stone tablet resting in pieces outside the Arkansas capitol and the face of Michael Tate Reed are almost deja vu for Oklahomans.

In 2014, Reed smashed his car into Oklahoma’s nearly-identical monument, claiming Satan made him do it.

“To me, it’s a little bit of a shock and just kind of unbelievable that again it’s the same individual,” said Jordan, a Republican from Yukon. “It’s unfortunate to have the same individual who apparently this is what he likes to do.”

Police arrested Reed after the 2014 incident, but he was never charged with a crime.

Instead, District Attorney David Prater told NewsChannel 4 the state sent Reed to a state mental health facility, where he remained for months.

Ultimately, his family transferred him to a facility in Arkansas, Prater said.

Court records from Arkansas show Reed has been convicted of drug and weapons charges.

“I can’t believe that he was actually free,” said Arkansas State Sen. Jason Rapert. “He was walking around. This is a man they said has threatened the president of the United States.”

In a video posted live on Facebook before the collision, Reed calls himself devoted to Jesus Christ but says a way to salvation is not violating the separation of church and state.

“I hope the prosecutors hold him accountable because that’s the only way to really bring justice in this situation,” said Rapert, who has promised to rebuild the monument. “I’m just very grateful today that he did not hurt anyone today.”

Rapert put blame on opponents of the monument, erected less than 24 hours prior to the crash, while also pointing the finger at the media for what he described as incendiary rhetoric.

Jordan equated the incident to an attack on Christianity.

“It is concerning because you are seeing a lot of violent acts in the last few months,” he said, referencing an attack earlier this month at a Republican baseball practice. “I think there may be a minority that is continuing to do these violent acts.”